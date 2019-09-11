Ex-President Park Undergoes Shoulder Surgery

Photo : YONHAP News

Former President Park Geun-hye underwent shoulder surgery at a hospital in Seoul on Tuesday. Doctors say it will take two to three months for her to recover.The former leader has been incarcerated at the Seoul Detention Center since 2017 over a massive corruption scandal.Kim Yang-soo, the orthopedic surgeon at Seoul St. Mary's Hospital who performed the operation, explained during a briefing that when they opened up her left shoulder, they found arthritis and a torn bicep tendon that were not detected by an MRI scan, in addition to a rotator cuff tear and a frozen shoulder.According to the surgeon, a combination of these ailments could have made daily life difficult for the former leader.He said the frozen shoulder condition is usually accompanied by extreme pain that hinders a good night's sleep and restricts shoulder movement in all directions, which would impede basic activities such as eating, getting dressed and going to the bathroom.Kim said his team decided to perform the surgery because her symptoms could no longer be managed with just medication and injections.A rotator cuff tear occurs when muscles covering the shoulder joint are weakened or torn.Park's rehabilitation is expected to take a few months.The Justice Ministry earlier allowed her to be hospitalized to undergo the operation.