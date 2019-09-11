Moon Vows to Nurture, Invest in Cultural Content

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has expressed plans to invest over one trillion won in the content industry over three years to better cultivate the sector.Speaking at a local event on content industry innovation, the president said that the industry is important and boosts the economy.He said that exports of Korean cultural content grew at an average annual rate of 16 percent over the past five years, posting ten billion U.S. dollars in 2018 alone.Moon said South Korea has emerged as a global content powerhouse, ranking as the seventh-largest content creating nation.He attributed the success to the creativity and entrepreneurial spirit of domestic content creators.The president also pledged government support for content creators to help arm them with ideas and technology by providing monetary assistance through policy financing and investment funds.