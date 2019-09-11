Justice Ministry Launches Task Force on Prosecution Reform

Photo : YONHAP News

The Justice Ministry has launched a task force devoted to reforming the prosecution, a key pledge by newly-appointed Justice Minister Cho Kuk.The ministry said Tuesday that a support team regarding the reform drive has been launched at the minister's order in order to successfully complete prosecutorial reform.Last Tuesday, which was his second day in office, Cho ordered the formation of a task force that will effectively push forward with the reform drive and also assist related legislative efforts in parliament.The justice minister was referring to reform bills on adjusting the power between the police and prosecution and installing an exclusive investigation body dealing with corruption among senior public officials.Cho asked the task force to complete the reform of the prosecution in a swift and irreversible manner based on the principle of checks and balances.