WTO: S. Korea Initiated Dispute Complaint Against Japan's Export Curbs

Photo : YONHAP News

The World Trade Organization(WTO) has officially confirmed that South Korea has initiated a WTO dispute complaint against Japan's export measures.On its website's news bulletin, the trade agency said that Seoul requested WTO dispute consultations with Tokyo concerning measures imposed by Japan affecting the export of products and technology to Korea.It said the request was circulated to WTO members on Monday.The notice went on to say that Korea claims Japan's Amended Export Licensing Policies and Procedures applicable to exports of three high tech materials (fluorinated polyimide, resist polymers, hydrogen fluoride) to Korea are inconsistent with Japan's obligations under various WTO agreements.South Korea filed this complaint with the world trade body last Wednesday over Japan's export curbs that were introduced in July.With the conflict resolution process in motion, the two countries must begin discussions within 30 days after the request was filed, which would be until October eleventh.If a resolution is not reached during the 60 day consultation period, Seoul will request the WTO's Dispute Settlement Body to form an expert panel to hear the case.