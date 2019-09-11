Seoul's Foreign Minister Expects Outcomes from Summits with ASEAN Countries

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s foreign minister says she expects that special summits with Southeast Asian countries this year will lay the foundation for sustainable bilateral cooperation and take Seoul’s New Southern Policy to the next level.Kang Kyung-wha expressed her outlook Tuesday during the second meeting of the government’s preparatory committee for the Korea-ASEAN special summit and the ensuing summit with the countries in the Mekong River basin.Kang urged officials to exert extra efforts so the summits produce outcomes that practically benefit the people of South Korea and the ten ASEAN member countries.The meeting, which consisted of senior officials from 35 related ministries and public organizations, also focused on the progress of the projects South Korea is pursuing ahead of the summits, such as simplifying the visa process for people from the ASEAN and expanding other networks.Korea-ASEAN summit will be held in Busan for two days from November 25th to mark the 30th anniversary of formal relations between the two sides, followed by the first-ever South Korea-Mekong Summit on November 27th also in the southern port city.