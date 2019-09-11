Prosecution Grills Biz Partner of Justice Minister's Relative

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution has summoned a business partner of a relative of Justice Minister Cho Kuk over an alleged shadowy private equity fund scheme run by the Cho family.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office said the suspect, identified by the family name Woo, was called back from overseas and has been questioned since Tuesday afternoon.Woo, who previously ran a private equity fund operator called WFM, is suspected of being a co-owner of Co-Link Private Equity along with Cho’s relative and attempting to rig stock prices using WFM.WFM, a secondary battery producer, came to prosecutors' attention when Cho’s wife was known to have worked as a paid adviser for the firm since last December and even attended board meetings.The prosecution is focusing its investigation on how Co-Link funneled money into WFM and what role Cho’s wife might have played in the process.