Japan Regrets S. Korea's Claims at IAEA over Fukushima Water Plan

Photo : YONHAP News

Tokyo has expressed regret over Seoul’s appeal to the global nuclear watchdog regarding its alleged plan to release contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear meltdown site.In a press conference on Tuesday, Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga criticized South Korea’s arguments at the General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) on Monday, claiming that they are not based on fact and scientific grounds.Suga went on to say that such claims can cause undeserved damage to Japan, describing them as “extremely regrettable.”He said Japan will demand South Korea make its case with facts and science while offering what he called “transparent and fair” explanations to the international community.Japan’s Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said in a separate press conference that the Japanese government is still discussing how to deal with the contaminated water from Fukushima. He also said that Tokyo countered Seoul’s arguments by pointing to an IAEA report that positively assessed Japan’s handling of the Fukushima water.