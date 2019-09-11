Politics
Main Opposition Party Continues Shaving Protest against Justice Minister
Write: 2019-09-17 18:53:25 / Update: 2019-09-17 18:55:30
South Korea's main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) is on an all-out offensive over the controversy surrounding Justice Minister Cho Kuk and his family, demanding the minister’s dismissal.
Several incumbent and former lawmakers of the conservative party, including Representative Khang Hyo-shang and former Gyeonggi Province Governor Kim Moon-soo, shaved their heads in public on Tuesday to protest Cho's appointment, joining the party’s chair Hwang Kyo-ahn, who did the same the previous day.
Representative Lee Hag-jae also extended his hunger strike for a third consecutive day.
LKP Floor Leader Na Kyung-won vowed in a party meeting that the party will use this month’s regular parliamentary session to remove the controversial minister and stop the government’s abuse of power using the powers under the Constitution.
