Politics Main Opposition Party Continues Shaving Protest against Justice Minister

South Korea's main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) is on an all-out offensive over the controversy surrounding Justice Minister Cho Kuk and his family, demanding the minister’s dismissal.



Several incumbent and former lawmakers of the conservative party, including Representative Khang Hyo-shang and former Gyeonggi Province Governor Kim Moon-soo, shaved their heads in public on Tuesday to protest Cho's appointment, joining the party’s chair Hwang Kyo-ahn, who did the same the previous day.



Representative Lee Hag-jae also extended his hunger strike for a third consecutive day.



LKP Floor Leader Na Kyung-won vowed in a party meeting that the party will use this month’s regular parliamentary session to remove the controversial minister and stop the government’s abuse of power using the powers under the Constitution.