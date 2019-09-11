Revision of Publicizing Rules to Take Effect after Cho Kuk Investigation

Photo : YONHAP News

A revision of rules related to publicizing criminal investigations will take effect after investigations into the family of Justice Minister Cho Kuk conclude.Chief policymaker of the ruling Democratic Party Cho Jung-sik made the announcement after a meeting with the Justice Ministry Wednesday morning.Cho said that the drive to revise the rules in publicizing criminal investigations, initiated by the previous justice minister for the sake of protecting human rights, will continue.He added that the party will collect the opinions of related organizations to ensure a smooth implementation of the new rules.The ruling party's plan to tighten rules on media coverage of criminal investigations had been criticized as a way to shelter Minister Cho, with critics saying that it would be inappropriate for him to pursue the revision.