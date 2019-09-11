Senior Members of Main Opposition Shave Heads in Protest of Minister's Appointment

Senior members of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) are shaving their heads in support of a campaign calling for the dismissal of Justice Minster Cho Kuk, whose family is under investigation by the prosecution.
Deputy National Assembly Speaker and five-term lawmaker Lee Ju-young as well as fellow five-term lawmaker Shim Jae-cheol shaved their heads following a party meeting in front of the presidential office on Wednesday.
Lee warned the Moon Jae-in administration that it would face public calls to resign should it fail to act with common sense, while Shim accused the administration of hypocrisy.
The two lawmakers are the first among a group of senior party members to participate in the symbolic campaign, which began with two-term lawmaker Park In-sook last week, followed by LKP Chairperson Hwang Kyo-ahn earlier this week.
The ruling Democratic Party meanwhile, criticized the LKP's widening protests against Minister Cho, accusing the opposition of neglecting issues concerning people's livelihoods.