Senior Members of Main Opposition Shave Heads in Protest of Minister's Appointment

Photo : YONHAP News

Senior members of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) are shaving their heads in support of a campaign calling for the dismissal of Justice Minster Cho Kuk, whose family is under investigation by the prosecution.Deputy National Assembly Speaker and five-term lawmaker Lee Ju-young as well as fellow five-term lawmaker Shim Jae-cheol shaved their heads following a party meeting in front of the presidential office on Wednesday.Lee warned the Moon Jae-in administration that it would face public calls to resign should it fail to act with common sense, while Shim accused the administration of hypocrisy.The two lawmakers are the first among a group of senior party members to participate in the symbolic campaign, which began with two-term lawmaker Park In-sook last week, followed by LKP Chairperson Hwang Kyo-ahn earlier this week.The ruling Democratic Party meanwhile, criticized the LKP's widening protests against Minister Cho, accusing the opposition of neglecting issues concerning people's livelihoods.