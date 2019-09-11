Moon, Saudi Crown Prince Discuss Restoration of Oil Facilities

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in spoke with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Wednesday and expressed a willingness to help restore Saudi Arabia’s oil production facilities that came under recent drone attacks.This is according to presidential spokesperson Ko Min-jung, who shared details of the phone call between the two leaders.Ko said that during their talk, Moon hoped for the swift restoration of affected facilities, noting that South Korea depends on Saudi Arabia for 30 percent of its crude oil demand.The president added that if there is any room in the process for South Korea to offer assistance, Seoul is willing to do so.Ko revealed that Moon also described Saturday's attacks on Saudi oil installations as a threat to global energy security and stressed that the international community must take stern measures to deal with such acts and prevent a recurrence.The Saudi crown prince said that two thirds of affected facilities had been restored, adding that full restoration will be made within ten days.