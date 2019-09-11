Moon Meets Representative of Reporters Without Borders

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has expressed support for Reporters Without Borders.Moon gave his support during a meeting on Wednesday with Christophe Deloire, the secretary-general of the global media freedom watchdog at the presidential office.It marked the first time that a South Korean president had met a representative of the Paris-based NGO.The event was arranged after Deloire sent a letter on two occasions to Moon for a meeting since June of last year.Moon also thanked the group for promoting the efforts of South Korean journalists, civic groups and the government to make their country fairer, freer and more democratic and peaceful.He then expressed support for the International Declaration of Information and Democracy which the group issued last year and expressed Seoul’s intent to participate in government-to-government partnership regarding information and democracy.