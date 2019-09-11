Hwang Hee-chan Scores in Champions League Debut

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean forward Hwang Hee-chan scored one goal and bagged two assists for his Austrian club Red Bull Salzburg as they dominated the Belgium club Genk in their UEFA Champions League opener on Tuesday.Salzburg's Norwegian striker Erling Haaland had a hat-trick, as the Austrian club cruised in European football's most prestigious tournament, which they reached for the first time in 25 years.However, the 23-year-old South Korean was the only player from both teams that the U.K.-based football Web site WhoScored.com gave 10 points to for his performance.With his debut goal in the Champions League, Hwang became only the third South Korean to score in the competition following Park Ji-sung and Son Heung-min.