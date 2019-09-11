Police Identify Hwaseong Serial Murder Suspect

Photo : YONHAP News

A man in his 50s has been identified as a prime suspect in the infamous Hwaseong serial murders that have remained unsolved for 33 years.The Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency said on Wednesday that it identified the suspect after the National Forensic Service found that DNA collected from a victim's underwear matched with his.The victim is one of ten women allegedly raped and killed by a serial killer in rural areas of Hwaseong city, south of Seoul, between 1986 and 1991. Police are now investigating if the suspect was responsible for all ten deaths.According to criminal law at the time of the crimes, the statute of limitations for the last of the serial killings ran out in 2006. However, police said the man is currently serving a prison sentence for another rape and murder.The crimes were the inspiration behind the 2003 film "Memories of Murder" directed by Bong Joon-ho.