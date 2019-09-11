S. Korea's Nuke Envoy to Visit US for Talks with Biegun

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's chief nuclear envoy Lee Do-hoon will depart for the United States on Thursday for talks with his U.S. counterpart ahead of a proposed resumption of nuclear talks between Washington and Pyongyang.According to the Foreign Ministry on Wednesday, Lee plans to meet U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun on Friday to discuss how to make substantive progress in efforts for complete denuclearization and lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.During their talks, Lee and Biegun are expected to discuss a coordinated approach and strategy before the U.S. and North Korea resume negotiations, which will likely occur this month.The nuclear envoy will stay in Washington until Saturday and meet with other U.S. officials, possibly from the White House and the State Department, as well as experts from local think tanks.Lee will then fly to New York to attend the UN General Assembly, where he will reportedly meet with Biegun again.