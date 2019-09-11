Survey: Pres. Moon's Approval Rating Slips to Record Low 43.8%

Photo : YONHAP News

A new survey finds that President Moon Jae-in’s approval rating has hit its lowest level since he took office in 2017.Pollster Realmeter surveyed two-thousand-seven voters from Monday to Wednesday, and found that 43-point-eight percent of respondents said they believe the president is doing a good job.That's down three-point-four percentage points from the previous week and marks the lowest figure posted by Realmeter during the Moon administration. The previous low was a 44-point-nine percent approval rating posted in the second week of March.Meanwhile, negative assessments of Moon's performance jumped three percentage points to 53 percent, the worst showing since his administration began.Realmeter said the record-low approval rating came at a time when allegations of impropriety surrounding Justice Minister Cho Kuk and his family have been widely disseminating through media channels.The nationwide survey, commissioned by local broadcaster TBS, had a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus two-point-two percentage points.