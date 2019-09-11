Defense Officials from S. Korea, US to Discuss Alliance Issues Next Week

Photo : KBS News

Defense officials from South Korea and the United States are set to meet for a biannual meeting in Seoul next week.The Defense Ministry said on Thursday that the two sides will discuss a range of security issues concerning the Korean Peninsula at the 16th Korea-U.S. Integrated Defense Dialogue taking place next Thursday and Friday.The ministry said issues on the agenda include boosting cooperation for denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, the conditions-based transition of wartime operational control from Washington to Seoul and ways to deepen the alliance in the future.The meeting is the first among high-level security officials from the two sides since Seoul ended a military intel-sharing deal with Tokyo last month following the erection of trade barriers by the latter over a dispute involving colonial-era grievance claims.Washington, which has called on Seoul to reverse its stance on the intel-sharing pact, is expected to once again urge its ally to reconsider the deal’s termination.Also on the table could be the return of U.S. bases in South Korea and the allies' upcoming negotiations for a deal on cost-sharing to station American troops on the peninsula.