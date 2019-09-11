Moon, Trump to Hold Summit on Sidelines of UN General Assembly Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump are set to meet on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York next Monday.Moon's secretary for peace planning, Choi Jong-kun, said on Thursday that the two leaders will discuss enhancing cooperation for complete denuclearization and peace establishment on the Korean Peninsula as well as deepening the Seoul-Washington alliance.The summit comes ahead of a likely resumption of U.S.-North Korea denuclearization talks that have been stalled since the breakdown of the Hanoi summit in February.The leaders may reaffirm their ironclad alliance despite media speculation about a rift in bilateral ties following Seoul's termination of a military intel-sharing agreement with Tokyo last month.The two allies may also discuss their upcoming defense cost-sharing deal negotiations.During his five-day trip to New York to attend the UN General Assembly starting on Sunday, Moon is also scheduled to meet with the leaders of Poland, Denmark and Australia as well as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.In his address at the UN, Moon is expected to talk about progress toward establishing a peace regime on the Korean Peninsula and seek continuous support from the international community to sustain such efforts.