Economy KOSPI Closes Thursday Up 0.46%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained nine-point-62 points, or point-46 percent, on Thursday. It ended the day at two-thousand-80-point-35.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining point-59 points, or point-09 percent, to close at 645-point-71 points.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened two-point-three won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-193-point-six won.