Economy
KOSPI Closes Thursday Up 0.46%
Write: 2019-09-19 15:51:07 / Update: 2019-09-19 15:53:27
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained nine-point-62 points, or point-46 percent, on Thursday. It ended the day at two-thousand-80-point-35.
The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining point-59 points, or point-09 percent, to close at 645-point-71 points.
On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened two-point-three won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-193-point-six won.
Editor's Pick