Justice Minister to Meet Rank and File Prosecutors at Uijeongbu Branch

Photo : YONHAP News

Justice Minister Cho Kuk will visit the Uijeongbu District Prosecutors Office on Friday and meet with rank and file prosecutors.The Justice Ministry said on Thursday that Cho will have time to speak with prosecutors and employees at the Uijeongbu branch and listen to their views.A ministry official said the conversation will be a closed-door event and that Minister Cho will visit other prosecutor's offices in the future to listen to voices from the prosecution community.On Monday, Cho ordered officials to come up with concrete measures related to improving the work culture and performance appraisal within the prosecutorial organization, including listening to the opinions of prosecutors themselves.Following the order, the Justice Ministry task force on prosecution reform arranged Friday's event.An online avenue may also be explored for employees at the offices to freely express their opinions.