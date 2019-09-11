Moon, Trump to Hold Talks in New York on Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's presidential office said Thursday that President Moon Jae-in will hold summit talks with U.S. President Donald Trump in New York on Monday.Presidential secretary for peace affairs Choi Jong-kun said in a briefing on Thursday that the two leaders will discuss cooperation to achieve the complete denuclearization of North Korea and lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.Choi said the Trump and Moon will also discuss regional issues and ways to further solidify the South Korea-U.S. alliance.Moon will visit New York for a five-day trip starting Sunday to attend the UN General Assembly.He is expected to lend support for the swift resumption of U.S.-North Korea nuclear dialogue which has been stalled since Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held their second summit in Vietnam in February.The talks in New York will be Moon and Trump's ninth meeting, with the two leaders last meeting in Seoul this June.President Moon will also hold bilateral meetings with the leaders of Poland, Denmark and Australia as well as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the UN assembly.During the assembly, Moon will give a keynote speech and explain South Korea's peace process on the Korean Peninsula in efforts to seek continued global support.