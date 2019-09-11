Rodman Expects N. Korean Leader to Visit the US in 2 Years

Photo : YONHAP News

Former NBA star Dennis Rodman believes that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will soon make history by being the first leader of the hermit kingdom to visit the U.S.Speaking on the American TV network FOX Business on Wednesday, Rodman said that one day, the doors are going to open with North Korea and America and that he believes he will see Kim in Washington in the next 18 to 24 months.FOX Business commented that for many years, Rodman had been sort of a private diplomat, reaching out to North Korea and Kim Jong-un in an effort to open relations with the U.S., which had been virtually non-existent since the end of the Korean War in 1953.Rodman credited U.S. President Donald Trump for breaking the ice by agreeing to a summit with the North Korean leader in June of last year.The former basketball player noted Kim is not a bad person and that he simply inherited the country.According to the report, Rodman began his own relationship with Kim Jong-un around 16 years ago when he visited Pyongyang to watch an exhibition basketball game in an event touted as “basketball diplomacy.”Rodman added that Kim really wants to come to America but that his history, culture and family are preventing the trip from happening.