S. Korea Takes Issue with Japan's Export Curbs at ASEAN+3 Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s deputy foreign minister has criticized Japan’s trade restrictions against Seoul.Deputy Minister for Political Affairs Yoon Soon-gu relayed Seoul’s stance during a senior officials’ meeting between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) and South Korea, Japan and China that was held on Wednesday and Thursday in Bangkok.Yoon said Japan’s export curbs on South Korea run counter to free trade principles and impedes cooperation in East and Southeast Asian regions.Expressing regret over Japan’s refusal to withdraw the measures and thereby exacerbating the situation, he demanded Tokyo swiftly retract the curbs and return to dialogue to address related issues.