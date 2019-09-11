Politics N. Korea Criticizes Abe's Call for Unconditional Summit

North Korea has hit out at Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s request for an “unconditional summit” with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.



According to Japanese media outlet NNN on Thursday, Song Il-ho, North Korea's ambassador for normalizing relations with Japan, relayed the regime’s discontent with Abe’s call during a meeting the previous day in Pyongyang with a civilian delegation from Japan.



Song reportedly said Tokyo is attaching one-sided strings to a potential summit by asserting it should be an outlet for discussing the North’s nuclear and missile programs and its past abduction of Japanese citizens.



The North Korean official also criticized the Japanese government’s discriminatory education policies toward ethnic Korean residents of Japan and warned bilateral relations will not move an inch until Tokyo retracts such measures.