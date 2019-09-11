S. Korea's Rival Parties Wrangle over Parliamentary Probe against Justice Minister

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's ruling Democratic Party(DP) has criticized the opposition bloc’s call for a parliamentary probe into the allegations surrounding Justice Minister Cho Kuk and his family.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party and minor conservative Bareunmirae Party on Wednesday demanded the DP’s cooperation on a National Assembly investigation, accusing the ruling bloc of creating a political deadlock with its defense of Cho.However, DP Floor Leader Lee In-young on Thursday rebuffed the demand, saying allegations regarding Cho's family which date back to before his appointment as a minister does not merit a parliamentary inspection.Criticizing the opposition parties for being preoccupied with political wrangling, the ruling party urged them to cooperate on legislation aimed at improving citizens' livelihoods during this month’s regular parliamentary session.However, the LKP is showing little sign of budging and hinted at a possible move to file a court injunction to suspend Cho from official duty.