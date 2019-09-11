S. Korea Named Illegal Fishing Country by US

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States made a preliminary decision on Thursday to designate South Korea as a country that engages in "illegal, unreported and unregulated(IUU) fishing."The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration(NOAA) said on its homepage that it is labeling South Korea for "failing" to apply sufficient sanctions to deter its vessels from engaging in fishing activities that violate conservation and management measures adopted by the Convention for the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources.In its biennial report to Congress, the NOAA said South Korea committed to amending its domestic law to ensure that appropriate mechanisms exist for taking appropriate corrective actions in future cases.The move comes after two South Korean fishing boats reportedly failed to comply with related regulations while operating near Antarctica in December 2017.South Korea's Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries said that the preliminary decision will have no direct impact on the local fishing industry for the time being, but if the country is confirmed to be an IUU nation, it will face sanctions from the U.S.It marks the second time South Korea has been labeled as a preliminary IUU fishing country after the European Union made a similar decision in 2013, a designation that was ultimately lifted in 2015.