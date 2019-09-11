Rival Parties Agree to Hold Parliamentary Inspection from Oct. 2

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival political parties have agreed on a regular parliamentary session schedule.Floor Leader Na Kyung-won of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party told KBS that she made the agreement with her counterparts of the ruling Democratic Party and minor Bareunmirae Party on Thursday evening.Na said that the parties agreed to hold a parliamentary inspection of government offices from October 2 to 21 before holding parliamentary speeches by party leaders from October 28.The three parties reportedly failed to agree on holding a parliamentary inspection of allegations surrounding Justice Minister Cho Kuk and his family due to opposition by the ruling party.