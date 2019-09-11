Senior Presidential Aide Meets USFK Chief

Photo : YONHAP News

The deputy chief of South Korea's National Security Office said on Thursday that he had a breakfast meeting with the commander of U.S. troops in Korea to discuss the alliance between the two countries and strategies for Northeast Asia.Kim Hyun-chong, a key presidential aide, posted on Twitter a photo of him shaking hands with U.S. Forces Korea Commander Robert Abrams.At the breakfast meeting, Kim and Abrams are thought to have discussed the state of affairs on the Korean Peninsula including U.S.-North Korea talks on the North's denuclearization.The breakfast meeting and subsequent social media post comes amid speculation that friction exists between the two allies in the wake of Seoul's decision to end a military information sharing agreement with Japan last month.Some media outlets have reported that Seoul’s move has generated discontent and concern among U.S. diplomatic authorities regarding Kim and other South Korean security and foreign policy decisionmakers.