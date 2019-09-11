University Students Hold Candlelight Vigils against Justice Minister

Photo : YONHAP News

Students at three major universities held candlelight vigils on their campuses on Thursday night in protest of Justice Minister Cho Kuk, whom they say should step down amid snowballing corruption allegations.The anti-Cho rallies were held simultaneously at Seoul National University, Korea University and Yonsei University. The demonstrations attracted some one-thousand participants, including students, alumni and members of the general public.Organizers from the three universities issued a joint statement criticizing the Moon Jae-in government as “corrupt” and “hypocritical,” arguing that these faults reopen old wounds caused by the impeachment scandal of former President Park Geun-hye.They warned that if the government fails to reflect on itself and apologize, it will cause irreparable harm.The university organizers called on college students across the nation to rally and hold their own candlelight protests.Meanwhile, a group of incumbent and former university professors held a press conference in front of the presidential office on Thursday demanding Cho's dismissal. Organizers said they have the support of more than three-thousand professors.