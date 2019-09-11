Typhoon Tapah Expected to Reach Waters off Busan Sunday Night

Photo : KBS

Typhoon Tapah, the 17th storm of the season, is expected to pass through waters off South Korea's southern port city of Busan on Sunday night.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) on Friday, Tapah is expected to reach waters off Jeju Island on Sunday afternoon before moving closer to the mainland.The typhoon is likely to move north and reach the East Sea and the county's easternmost Dokdo islets by early Monday.Typhoon Tapah is expected to bring torrential rains, with more than 500 millimeters of rain forecast for Jeju Island alone. Eastern parts of Gangwon Province, South Jeolla Province and the southeastern part of the country are expected to receive up to 300 millimeters of rain.Jeju and other coastal areas near the country's southern and eastern waters are expected to see strong winds of 30 to 40 meters per second.