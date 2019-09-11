Finance Ministry Describes South Korea's Economy as 'Weak' for 6th-straight Month

Photo : YONHAP News

The Finance Ministry said Friday that South Korea's economy continues to be gripped by sluggish exports and investment despite an increase in industrial production.In its monthly economic assessment report, the ministry pointed out that Japanese export restrictions and the U.S.-China trade war continue to pose obstacles to South Korea amid a global economic slowdown and lower demand for semiconductors.It added that uncertainties are increasing following attacks on oil production facilities in Saudi Arabia.The report also used the term "weak" for the sixth consecutive month in assessing South Korea’s economy, the longest such period since the launch of of the monthly report in March 2005.The report noted that the country's industrial production increased one-point-two percent in July while retail sales dropped point-nine percent and construction investment dipped two-point-three percent.South Korea's exports contracted by 13-point-six percent in August amid a slowdown in the global economy and sluggish semiconductor demand.Regarding the outbreak of African swine fever this week, the Finance Ministry noted a surge in wholesale prices due to supply concerns.