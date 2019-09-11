S. Korea-US Defense Cost-sharing Talks May Open Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States are expected to start negotiations on defense cost sharing for 2020 as early as next week.A Foreign Ministry official said Friday that discussions are highly likely to open at the end of this month, adding that the two countries are working towards holding the meetings in Seoul.Former Financial Services Commission Vice Chair Chung Eun-bo is likely to head South Korea’s delegation.The Donald Trump administration has called on South Korea to shoulder additional defense costs, saying around five billion U.S. dollars must be spent annually to maintain American troops on the Korean Peninsula.South Korea, for its part, has maintained that it will accept a “fair and reasonable” increase in its share of the costs.