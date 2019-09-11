S. Korea, Japan Hold Director-General Level Talks in Tokyo

Photo : KBS News

South Korea and Japan held a director-general-level meeting on Friday to discuss issues of mutual interest as the two countries remain locked in trade and historical disputes.Kim Jeong-han, the director general of the Asian and Pacific Affairs Bureau of South Korea’s Foreign Ministry, and the head of the Japanese Foreign Ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, Shigeki Takizaki, met for around an hour-and-a-half in Tokyo.The two officials are expected to have exchanged views on pursuing a meeting between the foreign ministers of their countries on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly scheduled to open next week in New York.Kim is also said to have conveyed Seoul’s stance on Japan’s removal of South Korea from its preferred trading partner list and requested Tokyo withdraw the move.According to Japan’s Kyodo News, during the meeting Takizaki urged Seoul to scrap its recent decision to remove Japan from its 'whitelist' of trusted partners in the trading of strategic goods.