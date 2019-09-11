S. Korea, US Nuclear Envoys Set to Discuss 'New Method' for N. Korea

Photo : KBS News

Anchor: South Korea's chief nuclear envoy is scheduled to meet his American counterpart and other officials from the White House and the State Department soon. The two point men on North Korea are expected to discuss a new approach to dealing with the North as U.S. President Donald Trump is also floating what he calls a "new method."Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: South Korea's top nuclear envoy Lee Do-hoon is in Washington as the U.S. and North Korea seek to resume working-level nuclear talks.After arriving in the U.S. on Thursday, he told reporters that Washington-Pyongyang negotiations will soon begin.[Sound bite: Lee Do-hoon, Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs (Korean)]"On Sep. 9, [North Korean] vice foreign minister Choe Son-hui expressed a willingness to resume talks. So, it is very possible that they will meet soon. Director Kwon Jong-gun of [North Korea] also said [the meeting will take place] within a few weeks, so I will be consulting with the U.S. on that presumption."While agreeing to reopen dialogue which has been stalled since the collapse of the Hanoi summit in February, North Korea has urged the U.S. to come up with a "new calculation."[Sound bite: Lee Do-hoon, Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs (Korean)](Reporter: North Korea has called for a new method. Are you ready to discuss that with the U.S.?)"We should make preparations in that direction. However, we need to sit down with North Korea to learn what [it] has in mind in terms of the 'new calculation.'"As the focus has recently shifted from lifting sanctions to security, regime guarantees, there is much that I need to discuss with the U.S... but we must first hear [from the North] because guaranteeing safety requires hearing from the side that should feel safe."While criticizing his former national security adviser John Bolton, U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday that a "new method" could break the impasse with the North.[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump]"So I think that's better than somebody that goes around saying we want to use the Libyan model. He said the 'Libyan model.' That set us back very badly when he said that. So I think John really should take a look at how badly they've done in the past and maybe a new method would be very good."Trump did not elaborate on what the "new method" would include.North Korea's chief nuclear negotiator Kim Myong Gil responded to Trump Friday, saying he welcomes the suggestion for a "new method."Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.