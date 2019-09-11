Economy KOSPI Closes Friday up 0.54%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained 11-point-17 points, or point-54 percent, on Friday. It ended the week at two-thousand-91-point-52.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining three-point-36 points, or point-52 percent, to close at 649-point-07.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened five-point-six won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-188 won.