Japan Accepts Talks with S. Korea over WTO Complaint

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan's Trade and Industry Minister Isshu Sugawara said on Friday that Tokyo will hold bilateral talks with Seoul related to a complaint filed with the World Trade Organization(WTO) over its export restrictions against South Korea.Minister Sugawara made the remarks to reporters after a Cabinet meeting, agreeing to Seoul's request for consultations as part of dispute settlement process, and said a timetable will be coordinated through a diplomatic channel.But the minister added his country remains unchanged in the view that its recent trade measures are in accordance with WTO conventions.Last week, South Korea filed a complaint with the world trade body arguing that Japan's export curbs on three high tech materials to South Korean companies are inconsistent with its obligations under various WTO agreements.Under WTO rules, in the case of a trade conflict, related nations are mandated to first hold bilateral discussions.If a resolution is not reached during the 60 day consultation period, an expert panel is formed by the WTO's Dispute Settlement Body to deliberate on the case.