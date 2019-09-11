Military Drills Postponed amid Swine Fever Outbreak

Photo : KBS News

The Defense Ministry has temporarily postponed a number of military drills in a bid to help prevent the spread of African swine fever.The delay will affect exercises involving the 5th Army Corps and the 75th Infantry Division that were scheduled for next week.The ministry said the drill involving the 5th Army Corps was scheduled to take place in Cheorwon and Pocheon, both areas placed under observation following the outbreak of the disease.It said it decided to push back the date as troop movement during the exercise can contribute to spreading the virus.Reserve forces who were notified earlier about the training exercise are receiving individual updates regarding its postponement.However, the 208th regiment of the 75th division will hold its drill as scheduled since its training ground in Namyangju is not one of the areas designated as swine fever management zones.