Politics Civic Groups Urge Gov't to Directly Hire Tollgate Workers

Civic groups representing legal and labor interests held a press conference outside the presidential office on Friday calling for the government to directly hire workers who collect fees at expressway tollgates.



The groups, including the Lawyers for a Democratic Society(Minbyun), demanded permanent positions for all workers at toll booths operated by the state-run Korea Expressway Corporation.



They argued that tollgates nationwide are run and managed in a consolidated manner and urged the government to respect a related court ruling and immediately hire all 15-hundred toll collectors who were unjustly laid off.



They stressed the need for government action saying the case will serve as an important litmus test in how the chronic issue of dispatched workers and indirect employment in Korean society is addressed and resolved.



Late last month, the Supreme Court upheld previous lower court judgments in favor of the plaintiffs in a lawsuit filed by toll collectors against the Korea Expressway Corporation.



Workers whose contracts had expired on August 29 decided to take legal action in an effort to verify their employment status.



Following the ruling, the corporation said it will seek to hire the 499 plaintiffs who won the case at the top court, but will reserve a decision for the others whose trial is still ongoing until a final ruling is delivered.