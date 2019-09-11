S. Korea Notes Growing Cybersecurity Threats from N. Korea, Others

Photo : KBS News

South Korea’s defense minister has highlighted growing security threats on cyberspace posed by North Korea and other forces.Jeong Kyeong-doo addressed the issue during a conference on military cybersecurity held in Seoul on Friday.He said that even now, forces including North Korea are carrying out cyberattacks, adding that cyber threats are expanding their horizons beyond national borders and military boundaries.Citing Washington’s recent decision to sanction three North Korean hacking groups, Jeong said the North appears to be continuing training and research and development activities to enhance its cybersecurity forces.Noting last year’s restructuring of the South Korean military unit in charge of handling cyber threats, the minister stressed continuous military efforts were needed to strengthen the country’s cybersecurity capacity.