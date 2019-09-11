Tokyo Agrees to WTO Settlement Process over Trade Restrictions on Seoul

Photo : YONHAP News

Tokyo has responded to Seoul’s request for bilateral discussions, effectively agreeing to initiate an international dispute settlement process over Japan’s trade restrictions against South Korea.According to a senior official of Seoul's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Friday, the Japanese government informed of its willingness to hold consultations in accordance with World Trade Organization(WTO) rules that begin a dispute settlement with talks between concerned parties.Last week, South Korea filed an official complaint with the WTO and requested the global trade watchdog’s intervention in the dispute over Japan’s export curbs on three high tech materials imposed since July.Under WTO rules, the two countries must launch discussions within 30 days after the request was filed, which would be until October 11.If a resolution is not reached during the 60 day consultation period, Seoul will request the WTO's Dispute Settlement Body to form a third-party expert panel to deliberate on the case.