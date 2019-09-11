IAEA Adopts Resolution Urging N. Korea to Return to NPT

Photo : KBS News

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has adopted a resolution urging North Korea to denuclearize and return to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).According to Radio Free Asia, the resolution was adopted during the IAEA's 63rd General Conference held at its headquarters in Vienna, Austria on Friday.The world nuclear energy body called on North Korea to swiftly return to the Non-Proliferation Treaty as well as the IAEA safeguards which are a set of technical measures to verify that countries are honoring obligations in the peaceful use of nuclear materials.It also urged Pyongyang to dismantle its nuclear weapon and ballistic missile programs through a complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization.It added that member nations will actively support preparations to resume inspections on North Korean nuclear facilities which were suspended due to the North's refusal.The IAEA has been adopting resolutions during its annual conference each year since 1993 urging Pyongyang to implement safeguard measures.