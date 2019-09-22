Typhoon Tapah Approaching S. Korea with Heavy Rains

Photo : YONHAP News

Typhoon Tapah is approaching the Korean Peninsula with heavy rains and strong winds already pounding Jeju Island and southern regions.The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said on Sunday that Tapah is expected to travel over waters east of Jeju Island on Sunday afternoon and reach waters off the country's southern port city of Busan by night.This year's 17th typhoon will then veer toward the East Sea and reach near the Dokdo Islets around early Monday.Typhoon warnings have been issued for the island and most parts of the southern regions as Tapah is approaching the country.The KMA projects as much as 400 millimeters of precipitation in Jeju Island and coastal areas in the country's eastern waters through Monday morning.Up to 250 millimeters of rain is also forecast to pound the Gyeongsang provinces, South Jeolla Province and eastern Gangwon Province. North Chungcheong and North Jeolla provinces are expected to receive up to 100 millimeters of rain.The country is expected to be free of the typhoon from Monday afternoon.