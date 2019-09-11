Report: Nuke Envoys of S. Korea, US, Japan to Hold Unofficial Talks in New York

Photo : YONHAP News

The top nuclear envoys of South Korea, the United States and Japan will reportedly hold unofficial talks on Tuesday in New York.Quoting diplomatic sources in the United States and Japan, Japan's Fuji News Network reported on Sunday that South Korea's top nuclear envoy Lee Do-hoon will hold unofficial discussions with his American counterpart Stephan Biegun and Japan's top nuclear envoy Shigeki Takizaki.The three envoys will reportedly hold talks on Tuesday in New York, with the United Nations General Assembly session scheduled to be held through the end of this month.It is the first meeting of the top envoys after Seoul ended a military information sharing agreement with Japan on August 22.South Korean President Moon Jae-in is scheduled to hold a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday, who will reportedly meet with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday.