Typhoon Tapah Leaves Dozens Injured, Farmland Flooded

Photo : YONHAP News

Typhoon Tapah has left over two dozen injured and flooded millions of square meters of farmland according to initial government estimates.The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters said on Monday that as of 11 a.m., 30 people were injured across the nation due to the typhoon, including two police officers and two firefighters.A woman in her 70s was killed in Busan when an old house collapsed on Saturday and a boat captain in his 60s died in Ulsan on Sunday while recovering a drifting ship. The two fatalities, however, were not included in the typhoon-related casualty count as they were classified as accidental deaths.About 32 million square meters of farmland was flooded and 550 public assets, including roads, traffic lights and streetlamps, were damaged or destroyed.Some 27-thousand households in Daegu, Ulsan, Busan and other areas suffered power failures, but power has been restored to most of the affected homes.As of 5 a.m. on Monday, all airports across the nation had resumed operations. However, 17 passenger boats on 13 routes remain stuck at port.Some 370 trails at 15 national parks will be restricted until restoration work is complete.The government plans to launch emergency relief works after fully assessing nationwide damage.