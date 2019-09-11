Moon Arrives in US for UN Meeting, Trump Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has arrived in the United States to attend the General Assembly of the United Nations and hold summit talks with U.S. President Donald Trump.Moon will sit down for talks with Trump Monday ahead of the possible resumption of working-level negotiations between the United States and North Korea.In their ninth summit, the two leaders are expected to exchange views on how to achieve the denuclearization of North Korea.The two may also look to dispel concerns about possible friction in the U.S.-South Korea alliance following Seoul’s decision to scrap a military information sharing agreement with Japan last month.President Moon is set to deliver a keynote speech at the UN General Assembly session on Tuesday, in which he will reportedly make a proposal regarding security guarantees for North Korea.During his five-day trip to the United States, Moon will hold summit talks with the leaders of Poland, Denmark and Australia. He is also scheduled to meet with UN Secretary-General Antonia Guterres and take part in the UN Climate Action Summit.A summit with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is unlikely to take place, however, as South Korea and Japan remain mired in historical and trade disputes.