Dodgers' Ryu Hyun-jin Earns 13th Win of Season, Hits First Homer

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean pitcher Ryu Hyun-jin of the Los Angeles Dodgers picked up his 13th win of the season, hammering his first-ever major league home run in the process.In a match against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday, the left-hander allowed three runs in seven innings with eight strikeouts and zero walks.He allowed two home runs, but also went long himself off Antonio Senzatela for his first major league dinger. The Dodgers won the game seven to four.It was the Dodgers' 100th win of the 2019 regular season and their final home game. They clinched their seventh consecutive National League West title earlier this month and are seeking their third consecutive World Series appearance.Ryu was also on the mound when the Dodgers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks at home on Opening Day on March 28. His ERA stands at two-point-41.