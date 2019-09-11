Prosecutors Raid NPS as Samsung BioLogics Scandal Expands

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors on Monday raided the National Pension Service(NPS) and Samsung C&T Corporation as part of a probe into alleged accounting fraud by Samsung BioLogics.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office sent investigators to the pension agency's investment management division at NPS headquarters and C&T's construction arm headquarters in Jeonju, South Jeolla Province and Seoul, respectively.The prosecution is allegedly looking for additional data and information regarding a decision by NPS to vote in favor of a merger between Samsung C&T and Cheil Industries back in 2015.NPS, which was a major shareholder of Samsung C&T, is suspected of supporting the merger even though it was unfavorable for Samsung C&T shareholders.The merger deal was widely seen as a step towards enhancing Samsung Electronics Vice Chairperson Lee Jae-yong's control of Samsung Group.There are further suspicions that Samsung BioLogics, which was a unit of Cheil Industries at the time of the merger, fraudulently inflated the value of its subsidiary, Samsung Bioepis.As part of the scandal, former Health and Welfare Minister Moon Hyung-pyo is serving a two-and-a-half-year prison sentence for unduly influencing NPS approval of the merger.