Moon: Seoul-Tokyo Relations Won't Impact Ties with US

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has said that the worsening relationship between Seoul and Tokyo won't impact South Korea's ties with the United States.A presidential official said Moon made the comment on Sunday to U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris at Seoul Airport before departing for New York to meet U.S. President Donald Trump and attend the United Nations General Assembly.Harris replied that Trump understands what Moon was trying to convey.Moon and Trump are scheduled to meet for their ninth summit on Monday and may look to dispel concerns about possible friction in the U.S.-South Korea alliance following Seoul’s decision to scrap a military information sharing agreement with Japan last month.The decision came as tensions between Seoul and Tokyo have hit historic highs in the wake of disagreements over trade and historical issues.