21st Bucheon Int'l Animation Festival to Open Oct. 18

Photo : YONHAP News

The 21st Bucheon International Animation Festival will open October 18 for a five-day run.A total of 166 animated films from 38 countries will be screened in seven theaters in the city of Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province, some 25 kilometers southwest of Seoul.The opening film selected for this year is “Ride Your Wave” from Japanese director Masaaki Yuasa.Eight feature films are vying for top accolades in the festival's international competition, including “The Swallows of Kabul,” “The Wonderland,” “Zero Impunity,” “Marona's Fantastic Tale,” “Princess Aya,” “Checkered Ninja,” “Human Lost” and “Twilight.”In the short film category competition, 114 films were selected to compete out of a total of two-thousand-443.