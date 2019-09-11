Political Parties Give Mixed Reactions to Raid on Justice Minister's House

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's political parties gave mixed reactions to the prosecution's raid of Justice Minister Cho Kuk's residence earlier on Monday.The ruling Democratic Party(DP) heavily criticized the prosecution, with party chair Lee Hae-chan pointing out that nothing has yet been confirmed from the month-long probe into allegations surrounding the minister's family.The DP also questioned whether the prosecution was protesting against the Moon Jae-in administration's reform drive.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP), on the other hand, claimed the prosecution was conducting the probe by the book. LKP Chair Hwang Kyo-ahn urged President Moon to dismiss Cho, claiming he was interfering in the probe by staying on as justice minister.The LKP also called for a special investigation to uncover the truth behind allegations of nepotism surrounding the children of Moon and Cho, with party leaders even suggesting their own families be investigated to put to rest similar allegations.